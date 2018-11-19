FS visits Beijing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets the Commissioner of the State Administration of Taxation Wang Jun in Beijing.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today started his Beijing visit.

Mr Chan, accompanied by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, first met the China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Fu Ziying.

They thanked the Ministry of Commerce for supporting Hong Kong’s participation in the inaugural China International Import Expo.

They exchanged views on topics such as the China-US trade relations and promoting the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

Mr Chan also briefed Mr Fu on Hong Kong’s recent economic performance including the latest developments of the financial market and the banking system, as well as the Government’s support measures for enterprises.

Both sides agreed to forge close collaboration on the trade and economic front, leveraging on Hong Kong’s unique advantages in helping Mainland enterprises go global.

Mr Chan and Mr Lau then met Commissioner of the State Administration of Taxation Wang Jun and discussed matters relating to the Individual Income Tax Law of the Mainland.

Mr Chan continues his visit in Beijing tomorrow.