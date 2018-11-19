CE meets Papua New Guinea leader

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea this morning.

Mrs Lam congratulated the country for successfully hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 Economic Leaders' Meeting and related meetings.

She said Hong Kong is willing to strengthen exchanges and collaboration with Papua New Guinea and can provide quality professional services and share its rich experience in city management with the country.

While attending the APEC meetings, Mrs Lam held bilateral meetings with leaders of countries including Australia, Malaysia and Vietnam to explore opportunities for further co-operation.

Speaking to the media, she reaffirmed the support of Hong Kong, a founding member of the World Trade Organization, for free trade and the multilateral trading system.