Gov’t watching trade dispute closely

The Government will closely monitor developments in the trade dispute between the Mainland and the US, and will provide assistance to affected industries when necessary, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam made the statement after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 Economic Leaders' Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

She said the Government has rolled out a number of measures to assist affected industries, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, amid the trade friction between the Mainland and the US.

She said the Government will keep monitoring developments and communicate with various chambers of commerce.

In response to a statement by UK members of parliament over the prosecution of nine Occupy Movement participants, Mrs Lam said the Secretary for Justice decides on matters relating to prosecution and the Chief Executive will not intervene under the principles of independence of the judiciary and rule of law.

She said it is very undesirable for foreign governments or legislatures to interfere in the internal affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.