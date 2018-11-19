CE attends APEC Leaders' session

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) is greeted by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill at the APEC 2018 Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Port Moresby.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 Economic Leaders' Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea today.

Together with leaders of other APEC economies, Mrs Lam received a briefing from International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

At the Economic Leaders' Meeting that followed, she said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has invested heavily in education in recent years to ensure the adaptability of the next generation to social changes, and enhanced medical and social welfare services to take care of those in need.

The Chief Executive noted Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy under "one country, two systems" and will continue to leverage its advantages to promote international free trade, including expanding the Free Trade Agreement network.

Hong Kong will also contribute to the nation’s Belt & Road Initiative, she added.

At the meeting's working lunch, Mrs Lam said the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to work on youth development and women's empowerment to enhance social inclusiveness.

The Chief Executive said she hopes to create a favourable environment so that youths and women have more room for development and participation in policymaking.

During a break in the meetings, Mrs Lam met separately the leaders of Australia and Vietnam.

At her meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, she said she was pleased negotiations on a free trade agreement and an investment agreement were successfully concluded between Hong Kong and Australia, and that she believes business and economic relations between the two places will be taken to a new level.

While meeting Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mrs Lam thanked him for his support in enhancing collaboration between Hong Kong and Vietnam, adding that bilateral relations in tourism and student exchanges can be further enhanced.

The Chief Executive will meet Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill tomorrow before departing for Hong Kong.