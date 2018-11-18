HZMB measures effective: CS

Measures taken by the Government to regulate passenger flow on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge have slightly eased the pressure on Tung Chung.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement today, saying the Government is liaising closely with Guangdong authorities to tackle the issue of Mainland tour groups inundating Tung Chung.

He said more kiosks will be opened at the Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building for tourists to buy souvenirs and snacks to remove the need for them to shop in Tung Chung.

Mr Cheung added he hopes the measures taken since the bridge was commissioned four weeks ago could further alleviate the pressure on Hong Kong.

The Government will continue to monitor the situation, he said.