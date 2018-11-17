CE attends APEC meetings

Mrs Lam (front right) attends the APEC Business Advisory Council Dialogue with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (front, second right), Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (front, second left) and Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish (front left).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) attends the APEC CEO Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea today.

Mrs Lam joined the Women Political Leaders Breakfast Roundtable on the sidelines of the APEC meetings and shared with the participants the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s initiatives and family-friendly measures to provide equal opportunities for women's development.

She then spoke at a discussion session on the workforce of the future at the APEC CEO Summit.

Mrs Lam noted the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to education including free quality kindergarten education, life-wide learning and STEM education as Hong Kong needs talent and a labour force to maintain its competitiveness and advance economic development.

She added that the Government will strengthen support and create a favourable environment for start-ups as they will be pivotal to the economy in the future.

Mrs Lam attended other CEO Summit sessions that followed and listened to speeches by President Xi Jinping and leaders of the other economies.

During an afternoon meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Mrs Lam said trade between Hong Kong and Malaysia grew remarkably last year and quite a number of Malaysian students choose to study in the city.

The Chief Executive said she hopes co-operation and exchanges in various areas between the two places will continue to be strengthened.

Mrs Lam also took part in the APEC Business Advisory Council Dialogue with Leaders to exchange views on the multilateral trading system, inclusive economic growth, digital and innovation development and APEC’s future work.

She then participated in the APEC Leaders' Dialogue with Pacific Island Leaders to learn how APEC’s member economies and Pacific island countries can work together to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

The Chief Executive also attended a gala dinner hosted by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill for leaders of various economies.