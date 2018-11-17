Green Form flats to go on sale

Lai Tsui Court in Cheung Sha Wan, the first regularised project under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme, will open for applications in December, the Housing Authority announced today.

Comprising four blocks, the project will provide 2,545 flats, with saleable areas of between 17.1 sq m to 42 sq m. After a 58% discount from the assessed market values, flat prices will range from $932,500 to $3.06 million.

Balloting will be held in February and successful applicants will be invited to select flats from March next year.

Meanwhile, the authority will tighten alienation restrictions for Subsidised Sale Flats, including those under the Home Ownership Scheme and Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme, from next year.

Owners may resell in the open market upon payment of premium after 10 years from first assignment.

For resale in the secondary market without paying premium, owners may resell to categories of buyers specified by the authority at no more than the original price in the first two years from first assignment, or at freely-negotiated prices from the third year from first assignment.