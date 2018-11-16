FS to visit Beijing

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will visit Beijing from November 19 to 21 to meet Central Government officials in charge of financial and monetary policies.

He will also visit the Ministry of Science & Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, the People’s Bank of China, the State Administration of Taxation, and other authorities.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau and Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan will join parts of the visit.

The Financial Secretary will return to Hong Kong in the afternoon of November 21.

During his absence, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will be Acting Financial Secretary.