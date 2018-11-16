HZMB pre-booking arrangement set

The Transport Department today said they aim to start the online group tickets pre-booking arrangement for shuttle buses on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge by November 23.

The department said the shuttle bus operator is preparing and testing the online group tickets pre-booking system.

Tour agencies and group organisers will be able to buy shuttle bus tickets for specific dates and time slots through the system from November 24.

The operator will announce the details next week.

Noting that more than 60% of passengers using shuttle bus services for inbound and outbound trips via the Hong Kong Port are group tourists, the department expects pre-booking services can effectively manage and adjust the passenger flows of various time slots.

The system can also prevent tour groups from departing from or arriving at the Hong Kong Port at the same time and shorten the waiting time for passengers to board, it added.