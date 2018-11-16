Unemployment remains at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in the August - October period, unchanged from July – September, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate also remained unchanged at 1.2%.

Total employment dropped by 2,000 to 3,872,600 in the period, while the labour force also decreased by 3,800 to 3,988,600.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 1,800 to 116,000, while that of underemployed people dropped by 600 to 46,700.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market remained tight in the period.

“The unemployment situation in most of the major service sectors continued to improve on a year-on-year basis, notably in the accommodation services sector amid the buoyant performance of inbound tourism.

"The employment outlook beyond the near term will hinge on how the increased external headwinds will affect the local economy going forward.”