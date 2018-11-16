Flu vaccinations underway in schools

Director of Health Dr Constance Chan and Controller of the Centre for Health Protection Dr Wong Ka-hing visited Pentecostal Yu Leung Fat Primary School in Fanling today to observe schoolchildren receive vaccinations against winter influenza.

The vaccination service is being provided under the Department of Health’s School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme, which has been underway since October 22 to reach out to 184 primary schools to help students prepare for the winter influenza season.

Dr Chan said: "Today's vaccination activity was performed by a Government Outreach Team. About 740 pupils, over 80% of the total number of pupils, consented to receive seasonal influenza vaccination at the school.

“We are pleased to see that the outreach vaccination arrangement has been smooth and the school and parents have been very supportive of the activity. Home-school co-operation is of vital importance to raising vaccination coverage."

As it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop in the body after vaccination, Dr Chan reminded parents to consider vaccination for their children as soon as possible.

In addition to the programme, the department has also rolled out the Enhanced Vaccination Subsidy Scheme Outreach Vaccination this year.

Under the this programme, schools can invite participating doctors from a list on the Centre for Health Protection’s website to arrange outreach vaccination service at their campus.

No tendering will be required by the schools and no extra service fees will be charged by the doctors to schools or students.

Dr Chan called on primary schools, kindergartens and childcare centres which have not participated in the pilot programme to arrange outreach vaccination as early as possible for their students through the enhanced programme, which has been underway since October 10.

As of November 9, 109 doctors had signed up for the enhanced programme, she said, adding 91 primary schools and 87 kindergartens and childcare centres will arrange outreach vaccinations under it.

Click here for details on the vaccination programmes.