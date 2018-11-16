3 HKU buildings declared monuments

Eliot Hall features rusticated brick piers and an elaborately shaped portico at its front facade.

The Government today declared the exteriors of Fung Ping Shan Building, Eliot Hall and May Hall at the University of Hong Kong as monuments.

The declaration, under the Antiquities & Monuments Ordinance, was gazetted today.

Fung Ping Shan Building was opened in 1932 as a library for Chinese books thanks to the generous donation by the late Fung Ping-shan.

It was renamed the University Museum & Art Gallery in 1994, before its new wing in the TT Tsui Building opened to the public in 1996.

Designed by Leigh & Orange, the three-storey Fung Ping Shan Building has a red-brick facade, carved granite ornaments, a prominent glass dome on the roof and a symmetrical elevation.

The overall design also reflects distinctive architectural features, including a fan-shaped floor plan. Most of its old finely carved hardwood doors and windows with original brass fittings are still in place.

Eliot Hall was opened in 1914 as the second student residential hall under the direct management of the university and it was named after the first Vice-Chancellor of the University Sir Charles Eliot.

May Hall was opened in 1915 to become the third student residential hall under the direct management of the university and it was named after the second Chancellor of the University and the 15th Governor of Hong Kong Sir Francis Henry May.

Both halls, designed by Denison, Ram & Gibbs, have elegant facades featuring a rich variety of architectural elements, including curved pediments over the entrance doorways, rusticated columns, doric capitals, window cills, cornices and balustrades.

