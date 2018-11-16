CE rejects US report

The report issued by the United States-China Economic & Security Review Commission made biased conclusions and unfounded accusations against Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam expressed regret over the report when speaking to reporters at the airport before departing for Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 Economic Leaders' Meeting.

The Chief Executive said the report applied a double standard in looking at the relationship between the Central Government and Hong Kong, and reiterated “one country, two systems” has been successfully implemented in the city.

Hong Kong has been ranked the world's freest economy, she said, adding the city has consistently maintained one of the top global rankings in the rule of law.

Noting the US had a US$34.5 billion trade surplus in Hong Kong last year, Mrs Lam said any change to trade policy on Hong Kong would not only be unfair to the city, but also affect US interests.

She added the Government will continue its work in promoting free trade and that she will meet the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong to discuss the report.