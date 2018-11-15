Plastic-free campaign begins

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong speaks at the launch ceremony of the Plastic-Free Takeaway, Use Reusable Tableware campaign.

A publicity campaign to encourage the public to go plastic-and-disposable-free for takeaway orders was launched today.

Held by the Environmental Protection Department, together with the Environmental Campaign Committee and the Hong Kong Catering Industry Association, the Plastic-Free Takeaway, Use Reusable Tableware campaign aims to reduce the use of disposable plastic tableware.

The first phase of the campaign will be held as a pilot programme at the three major fast food chains of Cafe de Coral, Fairwood and Maxim's MX, for about two months.

Starting November 16, customers can get a sticker for each disposable-free takeaway order they make at participating fast food chains.

They can redeem a set of reusable stainless steel cutlery for free or enjoy a complimentary hot drink with six stickers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the Government is highly concerned about the environmental impact of plastic waste, and is committed to encouraging the public to reduce the use of disposable plastic tableware and practise waste reduction at source.

Mr Wong said he believes the participation of the three major fast food chains will play a leading role in the food and beverage sector, encouraging more companies to go plastic-free and raise public awareness on the issue.

The campaign is a good example of tripartite collaboration between the public, the trade and the Government, he said.

Mr Wong added, starting from January next year, the Government will take the lead in banning plastic straws and polyfoam food containers in premises mainly serving government staff, and requiring restaurant operators in government venues to avoid using disposable plastic tableware when awarding new or renewing existing contracts through tender exercises.

In the long run, the Government will study the feasibility, scope and mechanism of controlling or banning disposable plastic tableware.