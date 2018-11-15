Healthcare facilities bill passed

The Private Healthcare Facilities Bill was passed by the Legislative Council today.

Under the new ordinance, hospitals, day procedure centres, clinics and health services establishments will be subject to regulation.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan welcomed the passage of the bill.

Speaking to reporters today after it was passed, Prof Chan said the new ordinance will further protect patient safety and consumer rights through the introduction of a new regulatory regime for private healthcare facilities.

The registration for private hospitals under the new ordinance will commence in 2019, while registration for day procedure centres and clinics are tentatively scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

The Department of Health will set up a full-fledged Office for Regulation of Private Healthcare Facilities to undertake the statutory registration and enforcement work.

The ordinance will be gazetted on November 30.

