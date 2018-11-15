Gov’t refutes US report

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has expressed regret over the biased conclusions and unfounded accusations made in the report issued by the United States-China Economic & Security Review Commission.

The Government made the statement in response to media enquires today, adding that the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to freedom of speech, and such freedom is also protected by the Basic Law.

Relevant international human rights convention and court cases have clearly pointed out that freedom of speech is not absolute, it said.

Any suggestion for Hong Kong's independence is a blatant violation of the Basic Law and a direct affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China.

Hong Kong's independence runs counter to the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" and undermines the HKSAR's constitutional and legal foundations as enshrined in the Basic Law.

“The HKSAR Government has made clear that there is no room for discussing Hong Kong's independence.”

On other issues mentioned in the report, including the Legislative Council By-election in March 2018, the handling of a fugitive surrender request made by the United States Government, and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link co-location arrangement, the HKSAR Government reiterated that it has been handling Hong Kong affairs strictly in accordance with the "one country, two systems" principle, the Basic Law and the laws of Hong Kong.

The HKSAR Government has also upheld freedom of the press.

It reiterated that foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the HKSAR’s internal affairs.

Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong is a separate customs territory and it remains committed to enforcing strategic trade controls, the statement added.

Hong Kong will maintain close co-operation with the United States on the matter.