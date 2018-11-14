CE mourns Chung Sze-yuen

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chung Sze-yuen, Convener of the first Executive Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

"Dr Chung had served the community for many years. With distinguished achievements in areas including politics, education, medical care and engineering, he earned deep respect from members of the public,” Mrs Lam said.

In the political arena, he had been a member of the Legislative Council for 13 years and a member of the Executive Council for 16 years before Hong Kong's return to the motherland. In six of the years, he was a member of both councils.

“In the 1970s, he successfully lobbied the then Governor, Sir Murray MacLehose, to increase the number of non-official members of the Legislative Council, enhancing democracy in the Legislative Council,” she said.

During the negotiations between China and the UK on Hong Kong's future in the 1980s, He visited Beijing and London several times to reflect the views of Hong Kong people.

He was the Convener of the first Executive Council of the HKSAR from 1997 to 1999, contributing to Hong Kong's smooth transition during the crucial moment, the Chief Executive added.

In education, he took charge of the establishment of the Hong Kong Polytechnic, presently the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the City Polytechnic, currently the City University and the University of Science & Technology.

“I had the privilege to have worked with Dr Chung in the Budget Expert Group under the Sino-British Joint Liaison Group dealing with the transitional Budget and related matters before Hong Kong's return to the motherland and was impressed by his objective and fair analysis, political tolerance and care and guidance for the younger generations.

"The spirit of Dr Chung's selfless sacrifice for Hong Kong will always be in our hearts.”

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said as the first Chairman of the Hospital Authority between 1990 and 1995, he made profound contributions to the medical and health development in the city.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung also said he played a very important role in the development of higher education in Hong Kong.