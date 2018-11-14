Liquor sale law to take effect

The Department of Health's Tobacco & Alcohol Control Office will carry out enforcement measures under the Dutiable Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 from November 30.

The new legislation prohibits the sale and supply of intoxicating liquor to minors under 18 years old in the course of business via face-to-face distribution and remote distribution, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages in vending machines.

Intoxicating liquor is defined as alcohol that has more than 1.2% ethyl alcohol by volume and is fit for or intended as a beverage.

The maximum fine for selling or supplying intoxicating liquor to a minor, or selling intoxicating liquor via vending machines, is $50,000 on summary conviction.

Briefing the media today, the department’s Tobacco & Alcohol Control Office Head Lee Pui-man said the new law aims to prevent young people's access to alcohol.

Supermarkets, liquor stores and convenience stores are also required to display a sign of the prescribed notice in both Chinese and English in a prominent location that can be easily seen by the public.

For remote distribution through channels such as SMS, group messages, websites and telephone or mail order, the notice must be displayed in a reasonably legible manner, or its contents read out or played as a sound recording.

Dr Lee noted that if the supplier or the seller has conducted reasonable measures to prevent minors from buying alcohol, then it could be used as a defence in court.

“The proper way is to request the customers to prove their age identity,” he added.

The Tobacco Control Office has expanded its scope and scale to cover the new alcohol legislation, and was renamed as the Tobacco & Alcohol Control Office.

Tobacco & Alcohol Control Inspectors will conduct inspections, investigate complaints and carry out enforcement actions.

