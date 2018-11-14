Gov't mulls HK Port improvements

The Government is studying ways to improve facilities at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to divert visitors from Tung Chung.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told lawmakers today the Government is concerned with Tung Chung residents’ worries following the bridge’s commissioning.

She noted that about 50,000 people use the bridge every day to enter Hong Kong, of which one-fifth of the people just stay at the Hong Kong Port to experience travelling on the bridge.

The Government is looking into providing more facilities at the Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building so visitors don’t have to travel to Tung Chung to buy souvenirs and to shop.

Mrs Lam added the Government is also studying the possibility of developing the eastern artificial island into a tourist attraction.

Regarding suggestions to relocate the bus stop for route B6 in Tung Chung, Mrs Lam said this may increase the flow of people and that it needs further study.

On combatting non-compliant Mainland tours travelling to Hong Kong via the bridge, the Chief Executive said Guangdong authorities are concerned about the issue and has already urged such tours groups to follow the rules.

The Government is also encouraging tourists to use bus route B5 to Sunny Bay and from there, travel to city centre or other attractions instead of going to Tung Chung, she said.

She also hoped the tourism industry could develop more products for cross-boundary tours.