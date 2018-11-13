Bureau heads visit Kwai Tsing

Dr Law (right) and Prof Chan (second right) visit a pop-up health checkup station of the Project e+: Dementia Community Support Service.

Mr Lau (right) watches a rope skipping demonstration during his visit to Queen’s College Old Boys’ Association Secondary School.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (fourth right), Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (right), and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second right) tour a mock-up ward room at the Open University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing Institute of Professional & Continuing Education.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, and Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan visited Kwai Tsing District today.

Mr Lau first visited Queen's College Old Boys' Association Secondary School. He was briefed on how rope skipping is being promoted in the district and schools and watched a demonstration of the sport by students.

He also observed students training on rowing machines and participating in a rugby lesson, and spoke with them and their coaches.

Dr Law and Prof Chan went to a pop-up health checkup station of the Project e+: Dementia Community Support Service in Cheung Fat Estate to learn about its operations including health checks, preliminary cognitive assessments and referral of residents for detailed cognitive assessments.

The project aims to raise community awareness of dementia, enhance early detection of people with dementia, and provide concrete support to people with the disease and their families.

They all then proceeded to OUHK LiPACE to learn about its healthcare training programmes.

The trio toured the facilities used for teaching and practical training, including a mock-up ward room, and met students.

They also met Kwai Tsing District Councillors.