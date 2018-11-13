HZMB customs pact signed

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang (front row, left) signs the memorandum with General Administration of Customs Guangdong Sub-Administration Director General Li Shuyu (front row, centre) and Macao Customs Service Director-General Vong lao Lek.

Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau customs have signed a memorandum on co-operative and mutual-assistance arrangements for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Ports.

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang, General Administration of Customs Guangdong Sub-Administration Director General Li Shuyu and Macao Customs Service Director-General Vong lao Lek signed the pact in Gongbei today.

The memorandum covers the establishment of a liaison mechanism for the three customs administrations and extends the Single E-lock Scheme, a speedy clearance programme currently in force between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, to the bridge's Hong Kong and Zhuhai ports.

The three places will also implement mutual-reference and recognition of inspection findings among their customs administrations and launch cooperation in investigation and law enforcement in different areas.

The Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau governments signed an agreement in 2010 adopting the "separate locations" mode of clearance in the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge ports.

The memorandum strengthens this tripartite partnership in customs affairs and will extend the scope of cooperation.

It also will increase customs clearance efficiency for passenger and cargo movements and make anti-smuggling efforts effective.