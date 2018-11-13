Tuen Mun green station opens

The Tuen Mun Community Green Station is the sixth project of its kind to be commissioned.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong officiates at the Tuen Mun Community Green Station opening ceremony.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today opened the Tuen Mun Community Green Station, marking the launch of full services by the station to promote waste reduction and clean recycling in the district.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Wong said the Government is adopting a multi-pronged approach, including introducing municipal solid waste charging, to promote waste reduction at source and clean recycling, and reducing the overall waste disposal level.

He said the Government attaches great importance to strengthening public education and recycling support for waste reduction and recycling, including the establishment of a community green stations network to strengthen the support for waste reduction and recycling and environmental education at the community level.

The Environmental Protection Department awarded Yan Oi Tong a three-year service contract to operate the Tuen Mun station in June.

Located at 9 Tuen Yi Street, the Tuen Mun station is open to the public from 8am to 8pm daily, except for specified closed days.

The Tuen Mun station is the sixth Community Green Station project to be commissioned.

The other stations in Sha Tin, Eastern District, Kwun Tong, Yuen Long and Sham Shui Po have collected more than 3,000 tonnes of recyclables.

The department earlier awarded the service contract for the Kwai Tsing station, which commenced operation on November 1.

Other green stations will open in Tai Po and Islands next year.

