'One country, two systems' reaffirmed

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the importance of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong and Macau when he received both cities’ delegations in Beijing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said President Xi pointed out in his remarks yesterday that “one country, two systems” is Hong Kong and Macau’s greatest advantage, and the two cities should continue integrating into the nation’s overall development by upholding the principle.

She noted some people are concerned Hong Kong’s further integration into the country’s development and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area deviates from “one country, two systems” and weakens Hong Kong’s unique advantages, and the city may lose its characteristics.

President Xi’s remarks on “one country, two systems” on such an important occasion has responded to those concerns, Mrs Lam said.

The President also expressed hope Hong Kong and Macau could contribute to the country's comprehensive opening-up in a more proactive manner, integrate themselves into the country's overall development, participate in national governance and push for more international people-to-people exchange proactively.

Mrs Lam said to a certain extent these directions match the policies of the current term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Noting that President Xi had spoken of his hope to create more opportunities for young people in Hong Kong and Macau to pursue their dreams, the Chief Executive said this is in line with the HKSAR Government’s policy on youth and it will further study this.