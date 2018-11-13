CE to attend APEC meetings

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will depart for Papua New Guinea on November 15 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2018 Economic Leaders' Meeting and related meetings in Port Moresby.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will accompany her and take part in some of the meetings.

Delegates will discuss how APEC embraces new challenges in the digital age under the priorities of improving connectivity and deepening regional economic integration, promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, and strengthening inclusive growth through structural reform.

Mrs Lam will also attend the CEO Summit's Women Political Leaders Roundtable, a Business Advisory Council dialogue with Pacific Island leaders, and a gala dinner hosted for participating leaders.

She will return to Hong Kong on November 20.

During Mrs Lam’s absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.