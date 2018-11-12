Levy to spur waste reduction

Municipal solid waste charging is a very important initiative to promote waste reduction, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong says.

Speaking to media today, Mr Wong said the Government is promoting waste reduction as a whole and waste charging can drive behavioural change.

“As shown in the pilot schemes and trial schemes, we can see that in different situations, from residential estates to commercial and non-commercial sectors, it can demonstrate the reduction of waste to a substantial amount and also to improve the recycling rate to a certain level.”

He added it is a step in the right direction to get closer to targets set out in the Government’s blueprint for the sustainable use of resources.