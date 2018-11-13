Public transport sector forum held

The Transport & Housing Bureau and the Transport Department today held a forum to discuss ways to improve Hong Kong's public transport ecosystem.

About 100 representatives from the operators of railways, franchised buses, public light buses, non-franchised buses, taxis, trams and ferries attended the Multi-stakeholder Exchange Forum for Public Transport Sector.



They discussed and shared their experiences on how to capitalise on the strengths of their established roles and positioning in the public transport system to meet new challenges.



Suggestions included promoting 'Transport for All', promoting environmentally friendly public transport services, and using technology and opening up data for public transport services.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan noted 12 million passenger trips are made on public transport services in Hong Kong every day, accounting for nearly 90% of the total daily passenger trips, which is the highest level in the world.

The Government has been adopting a public transport-oriented policy with railways as the backbone for years, and has been actively developing different public transport services to provide the public with more choice for added convenience, he said.

Mr Chan added that at present, different public transport services have their respective roles and positioning having regard to their efficiency and functions, adding they can effectively perform their functions and complement each other in healthy competition.

He said the sector will face different challenges in future, which include increasing demand for barrier-free transport, public concerns about the impact of road traffic on air quality, effective application of technology and opening up of data to enhance the quality and efficiency of public transport services.

While outlining a number of new initiatives for enhancing public transport services and alleviating road traffic congestion, Mr Chan said he hoped, through the concerted efforts of all, the quality of public transport services and the public transport ecosystem could be further enhanced and improved to meet the new challenges.