Joshua Law visits GFS

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (centre), accompanied by Government Flying Service Controller Michael Chan (right), boards the department’s multi-purpose aircraft to learn about its functions.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Government Flying Service (GFS) for an update on its work in search, rescue and aviation support services.

He first met GFS Controller Michael Chan and directorate staff.

Mr Law then visited the Hangar where he was briefed on the aircraft and mission equipment used in operations and watched a demonstration of the role change on helicopters to meet operational needs.

When shown the newly-procured H-175 Guépard Helicopter, he was pleased to learn its enhanced capacity and advanced equipment will assist GFS staff in discharging their duties more effectively.

Mr Law wrapped up his visit by meeting staff representatives of various grades to discuss matters of concern.

He encouraged them to continue providing professional and quality services to the public.