Tech park progress discussed

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng co-chaired the Joint Task Force on the Development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park's fourth meeting today.

The two sides discussed the progress and future work plan for the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park Limited, as well as the works progress of supporting infrastructure in the Lok Ma Chau Loop and land disposal arrangements for the park.

The Master Planning Study and Business Model & Business Planning Study for the tech park are expected to be completed by the first half of 2019.

The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited will make reference to the findings and commence the next stage of work, such as finalising the master plan, conducting technical studies, formulating the business operation mechanism and promotion strategies.

Regarding the supporting infrastructure works, the Civil Engineering & Development Department began the contract for construction of the Advance Works of the Loop in June, while the contract for the consultancy on detailed design and site investigation of Main Works Package 1 started in September.

The first batch of land parcels are expected to be made available by 2021 or earlier for superstructure construction.

The meeting endorsed the loop's preliminary land disposal arrangements to grant the land to the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park Limited to take forward the park's development.