Waste levy trial projects set

The Environmental Protection Department is partnering with 19 organisations to launch trial projects in four sectors to prepare the community for the implementation of the municipal solid waste (MSW) charging scheme.

Trial projects will be launched in public housing estates, rural areas, shopping malls and the catering trade.

Speaking at the launch ceremony today, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong noted publicity, public education and stakeholder participation hold the key to implementing the scheme.

The trials will start this month, will last for 10 to 12 months, and involve more than 120 premises.

“Mindful that participants may face different circumstances in different premises even in the same sector, we have selected a variety of premises to take part in the trial projects,” Mr Wong said.

The department will provide participating premises with designated rubbish bags of different sizes and designs for free to try out the charging arrangements.

It will also review the supportive arrangements on waste reduction and recycling at participating premises and provide them with recycling bins on a needs basis.

During the trials, publicity and education activities will be organised to enrich participants' understanding of the waste charging scheme, source separation of waste and clean recycling, and to encourage all sectors to reduce waste.

Today's event also heralded the launch of the fourth batch of MSW charging community involvement projects funded by the Environment & Conservation Fund.

Mr Wong pointed out that although community involvement projects are voluntary in nature and do not involve actual charging, the waste disposal rate of participating premises from around 30 completed projects dropped by about 10%, while the amount of recyclables collected increased by about 20%.

He expects the actual waste reduction upon the implementation of MSW charging will be even greater.

The 28 approved projects under the fourth batch of community involvement projects, involving 286 different premises and total funding of around $23 million, will commence in the first quarter of 2019.