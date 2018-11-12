CE welcomes President’s recognition

The Hong Kong delegation to Beijing is gratified that Hong Kong’s contribution to the country’s development over the years has been recognised by President Xi Jinping.

Speaking to the media in Beijing today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said President Xi's remarks on the important role Hong Kong has played throughout the four decades of the country's reform and opening up, covers a wide range of areas.

Mrs Lam led the delegation which was received by President Xi and Vice-Premier Han Zheng in the capital today.

She said: “It's not just in terms of bringing in more investment to the Mainland. It's also in terms of bringing new experience and professional expertise, in terms of city management and other issues, and more recently also in terms of higher education collaboration and science and technology.

“We have made that contribution, which is well recognised by the Central Authorities, and it is even more comforting to hear from President Xi that he is very assuring that we will continue to play that very significant role.”