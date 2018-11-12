Edward Yau to attend APEC meeting

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will attend the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Ministerial Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on November 15.

The meeting will comprise two plenary sessions themed on "Improving Connectivity, Deepening Regional Economic Integration" and "Promoting Sustainable & Inclusive Growth Through Structural Reform".

Mr Yau will attend both plenary sessions to exchange views with ministers of the other 20 member economies on the state of the regional and global economies.

He will also meet other trade ministers to discuss bilateral trade and economic relations.

Mr Yau will return to Hong Kong on November 17.

During his absence, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary.