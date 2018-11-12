President Xi hails HK’s contributions

President Xi Jinping (centre) meets the Chief Executives of Hong Kong and Macau, Carrie Lam (second left) and Fernando Chui (left), with Vice-Premier Han Zheng (second right) and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee Ding Xuexiang (right) in attendance.

President Xi Jinping and Vice-Premier Han Zheng met Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Beijing today.

Mrs Lam led a Hong Kong delegation to the capital to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country.

During the meeting, President Xi delivered an important address to attendees at the Great Hall of the People.

He reaffirmed Hong Kong and Macau’s contributions to the country’s development and expressed hope the two places will seize opportunities arising from the country’s new initiatives.

Mrs Lam also gave a speech, saying as the doors of the country's reform and opening up will continue to open, Hong Kong's role as a gateway and hub connecting to the world will become even more prominent.

She said Hong Kong should proactively participate in the country's overall development and seek opportunities for advancement through the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.