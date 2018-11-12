Immigration courtesy poll set

The Immigration Department is appealling to travellers to vote in its annual courtesy campaign at control points.

The Immigration Department appeals to travellers to vote for courteous officers at 13 immigration control points from November 19 to 25.

The campaign aims to encourage staff to provide courteous and efficient services, to promote Hong Kong tourism.

Travellers can vote for officers performing commendable immigration clearance services for them. Ballot forms and boxes will be available at control points.

Those who use the e-Channel can also vote for staff members who assist them in using the automated service.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board will appoint the officer with the highest number of votes as a Hong Kong Courtesy Ambassador.