CE attends reform seminar in Beijing

Mrs Lam (centre) leads a delegation during a visit to the Palace Museum.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a seminar on the 40th anniversary of the participation of Hong Kong and Macau in the country’s reform and opening up.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today led a delegation in Beijing to attend a seminar on the 40th anniversary of the participation of Hong Kong and Macau in the country's reform and opening up.

The seminar was co-organised by the National Development & Reform Commission and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

It reviewed the history of Hong Kong and Macau's participation in the reform and opening up of the country, and looked ahead to the key development aspects of the country's further reform and opening up.

It also reviewed the role of the two cities in the country’s overall development.

Mrs Lam, while addressing the seminar, said Hong Kong has leveraged its strengths to meet the country’s needs during its reform and opening up.

At the beginning of the opening up, Hong Kong helped the country with capital, talent, management expertise and international marketing network, she said.

Later, Hong Kong served as a platform to provide services for Mainland enterprises to go global.

The city has also become an international centre of finance, trade, maritime and professional services, the Chief Executive added.

After attending a lunch hosted by the National Development & Reform Commission, the delegation toured the Palace Museum.

Delegation members were pleased to know the museum’s precious collection of watches will be the theme of a large-scale exhibition to be staged by the Palace Museum in Hong Kong this year.

The delegation will continue their Beijing visit tomorrow.