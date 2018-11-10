CS concludes Switzerland visit

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung concluded his visit to Switzerland and returned to Hong Kong today.

Speaking to the media at Hong Kong airport, Mr Cheung said he attended a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review Working Group during his visit.

At the meeting, he emphasised fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are all fully guaranteed by the Basic Law.

The working group has taken note of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s commitment and efforts to promote and protect human rights in Hong Kong, he said.

Mr Cheung added he met senior representatives of international organisations, including the International Labour Organization, the World Health Organization and the International Social Security Association to foster mutual understanding and update them on developments in Hong Kong.