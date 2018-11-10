HK delegation visits Shenzhen

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third right) tours the "Great Tides Surge Along the Pearl River - 40 Years of Reform and Opening-up in Guangdong" exhibition.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today led a delegation of more than 160 people to visit Shenzhen to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country.



The delegation is made up of members of various sectors of the community, with Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Wang Zhimin as the advisor.



Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki also joined the visit.



The delegation visited the Shenzhen Reform & Opening-up Exhibition Hall to learn about the rise of Shenzhen and the development of its surrounding areas as well as the history of Guangdong's reform and opening up.



At a lunch hosted by the Shenzhen Municipal Government, Mrs Lam said in a speech that Hong Kong and Shenzhen have been in close co-operation in the past four decades.



She added that Hong Kong, which is still the largest source of external investment in Shenzhen and has close to 60,000 enterprises there, has been making significant contributions to Shenzhen's development.



She hoped the two cities will enhance collaboration in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the establishment of the international innovation and technology centre.



The delegation then visited the Qianhai Exhibition Hall where they learned about Qianhai's past development and future planning. They also toured the Qianhai Stone Park.



Mrs Lam and the delegation left Shenzhen in the afternoon and will start their Beijing visit tomorrow.