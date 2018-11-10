Organ donation event held

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (centre) attends a ceremony celebrating Organ Donation Day 2018 and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Centralised Organ Donation Register.

A ceremony was held today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Centralised Organ Donation Register.

The event also marks this year’s Organ Donation Day, with the theme of "Respect your loved ones' wishes and support organ donation".

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said: “There are more than 2,000 patients waiting for organ transplants in Hong Kong every day.

“Among the more than 100 brain stem dead patients who are eligible as organ donors every year, only 40% to 50% of their families give consent for organ donation.

"We urge everyone to be more receptive to organ donation and respect their family member's wish to donate organs, as the act not only helps patients in need but also indirectly helps their families."

Also attending the ceremony, Director of Health Dr Constance Chan noted the number of registrations has now exceeded 293,000.

The Government will continue to promote the culture of organ donation to eliminate individuals' and families' reservations about organ donation, Dr Chan added.