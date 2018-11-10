CE leads delegation to SZ, Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam led a delegation to Shenzhen today to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the nation.

The delegation will first visit Shenzhen and Qianhai and depart for Beijing this evening.

Speaking to the media this morning, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has contributed to and benefited from China's reform and opening up.

She said the 163-member delegation consists of representatives from the business and professional sectors, the cultural and arts sector, youths, and people engaged in charity work in the Mainland.

On Tai Kwun's decision on writer Ma Jian’s events, Mrs Lam said the Government is not involved in the incident.

She added the Government upholds the freedom of speech and expression as protected by the Basic Law.