HK delegation to visit SZ, Beijing

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country, Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delegation to visit Shenzhen and Beijing from tomorrow to November 12.

The delegation comprises more than 160 members from various sectors of the community who have made significant contributions to the country’s reform and opening up and to Hong Kong.

The group will visit the Shenzhen Reform & Opening-up Exhibition Hall and meet Shenzhen Government officials.

The delegation will then head for Qianhai to visit the Qianhai Exhibition Hall and the park of the Qianhai Monument.

On November 11 in Beijing, the group will attend a seminar on the participation of Hong Kong and Macau in the reform and opening up of the country in the past 40 years before visiting the Palace Museum.

On November 12, the delegation will be received by the state leaders before returning to Hong Kong.

