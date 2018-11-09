Matthew Cheung visits Switzerland

Mr Cheung (centre) meets Director of Member Services & Promotion Branch of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Graham Minton (right), and Head of the ISSA’s Office of the Secretary General Jens Schremmer.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has met senior representatives of several international organisations in Geneva to keep them updated on Hong Kong's latest developments.

Mr Cheung met Director-General of the International Labour Organization Guy Ryder to brief him on Hong Kong's efforts to boost benefits and support for employees.

The initiatives include proposals to abolish the offsetting arrangement under the Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme, extending maternity leave and strengthening protection for grassroot employees and those injured at work.

Mr Cheung said the current-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to enhancing staff benefits, adding it will strike a balance between the interests of employers and employees.

He also met Director of Member Services & Promotion Branch of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Graham Minton, and Head of the ISSA's Office of the Secretary General Jens Schremmer to discuss setting up and managing an effective social security system.

During the meeting, Mr Cheung outlined Hong Kong's support for the under-privileged.

He said the HKSAR Government has all along been committed to improving people's livelihood, with social welfare expenditure rising 86% over the past six years.

A range of initiatives were announced in the Policy Address this year to support families and alleviate poverty, he added.

In a meeting with World Health Organization Assistant Director-General and Chef de Cabinet Bernhard Schwartlander, Mr Cheung stressed the HKSAR Government would continue to maintain close ties with the WHO in enhancing co-operation and exchanges on public health issues.

In order to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services arising from an ageing population, he said the HKSAR Government has already planned for the necessary healthcare infrastructure and has set aside a total of $500 billion for these purposes.