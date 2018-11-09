Senior appointment announced
November 9, 2018
Deputy Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming will become Commissioner of Correctional Services on November 25 when Lam Kwok-leung commences his pre-retirement leave.
Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said Mr Woo has accumulated abundant experience of 29 years in the Correctional Services Department and possesses proven leadership and management skills.
“I am confident that he will be able to lead the department to meet the challenges ahead."
Mr Law also wished Mr Lam a happy retirement and praised his sustained efforts.