More measures for HZMB bus set

More measures will be implemented to meet passenger demand at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Briefing the media today, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the Government has held discussions with the shuttle bus operator, who has agreed to provide bus ticket booking services for travel agencies.

The operator will contact the agencies to encourage them to book two-way bus tickets for their tour groups travelling to Hong Kong via the bridge.

Meanwhile, the deadline of booking pick-up and drop-off spaces for coaches at the port will be adjusted to before 5pm on Fridays.

Regarding the long queues of passengers waiting for buses at Tung Chung, Mr Chan noted the Government has liaised with the bus operator to make sure people line up in an orderly manner.

Two buses will be available at the same time to help shorten the queue, and the operator will arrange for more staff to help passengers pay the fare and speed up boarding.

Mr Chan added there are various bus routes available from the port to different locations, including Central, Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsuen Wan and Mui Wo.

The Government will boost the publicity of these routes to encourage tourists to visit other locations in Hong Kong.