New mediation centre opens

The West Kowloon Mediation Centre opened today alongside the launch of a Pilot Mediation Scheme.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, Court of Appeal Vice-President Justice Johnson Lam and Joint Mediation Helpline Office Chairman Antony Man officiated at the opening.

The centre is located next to the West Kowloon Law Courts Building, which houses the Small Claims Tribunal.

The pilot scheme will be operated at the centre by the Joint Mediation Helpline Office, an independent co-ordinator appointed by the Government.

Founded by eight professional organisations, the office is a non-profit making, charitable institution.

Under the scheme, mediation services will be provided to litigants of the tribunal’s cases and other suitable cases.

Parties will be required to pay a nominal, all-inclusive application fee of $200 each.

As the independent co-ordinator, the office will be responsible for matching cases with suitable mediators from the centre’s panel and will provide all necessary administrative and logistical support.