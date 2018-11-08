Joshua Law visits OFCA

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (second right) meets Director-General of Communications Agnes Wong (first right) and the Office of the Communications Authority’s directorate staff.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Office of the Communications Authority.

Mr Law met Director-General of Communications Agnes Wong and directorate staff to get an update on the department's work as the executive arm and secretariat of the Communications Authority, and on how it assists in administering and enforcing ordinances regulating broadcasting and telecommunications services.

He then toured various branches to learn more about their work, which includes administering broadcasting licences, investigating complaints against radio frequency interference, planning and assigning radio frequency spectrum, conducting spectrum auctions and doing preparatory work for the upcoming 5G mobile services.

Mr Law also met staff representatives at a tea gathering, where he encouraged colleagues to continue contributing to the provision of quality broadcasting and telecommunication services with dedication and professionalism.