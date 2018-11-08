4 events get 'M' Mark

The Major Sports Events Committee has awarded "M" Mark status to four events.

They are the Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open Badminton Championships 2018, Everbright Sun Hung Kai Hong Kong Squash Open 2018, Honma Hong Kong Open 2018 and the 2018 CGSE·Million Tinkle World Men Championships.

Committee Chairman Karl Kwok said the events will add colour and vibrancy to Hong Kong and attract visitors.

The system began in 2004 to foster a sustainable sports culture and develop major sporting events.

The number of "M" Mark events increased from four in 2005 to 12 in 2018.

So far $124.3 million has been approved to support "M" Mark events.

Click here for details.