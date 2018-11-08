FS attends Internet conference

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (centre), Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung (left) and Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam attend the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang, today.

After arriving in Wuzhen yesterday, Mr Chan called on China Internet Development Foundation President Ma Li.

Both sides agreed to strengthen co-operation, including to support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in holding the annual Internet Economy Summit next year.

Mr Chan attended the conference's opening ceremony in the morning and took part in the plenary session in the afternoon to further understand the world’s leading technological achievements in Internet-related areas.

The finance chief met representatives of a large-scale e-commerce platform to exchange views on future trends in the Internet's development.

He noted e-commerce and financial technologies have become the main engines to promote economic growth, given their fast development across the world.

Mr Chan added Hong Kong has been enjoying the advantage of an environment conducive to developing e-commerce and fintech because of its well-developed capital market, a financial regulatory regime on a par with international standards, the free flow of capital, the rule of law and a level playing field for business.

He said the Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to put resources into actively promoting the development of e-commerce and fintech in the city.

Mr Chan later met Hong Kong delegates attending the conference.

Organised by the Cyberspace Administration of China and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, the three-day conference has attracted representatives from governments, enterprises and international organisations.

Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung and Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam accompanied Mr Chan to the event.