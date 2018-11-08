CE meets Sichuan official
Chief Executive Carrie Lam met CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee Secretary Peng Qinghua at Government House today.
Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Peng and his delegation’s visit to Hong Kong to attend a series of events for the second Sichuan-Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation Week.
She said this year's is the first large-scale Sichuan and Hong Kong event to enhance co-operation between the two places since she and Mr Peng co-chaired the First Plenary of the Hong Kong-Sichuan Co-operation Conference in Sichuan in May.
Mrs Lam noted she and Mr Peng had attended a promotional conference for Cooperation Week on logistics co-operation between Sichuan and Hong Kong.
The Chief Executive added she was pleased to witness the signing of a framework agreement on enhancing the development of logistics channels between the governments of both sides to strengthen co-operation in areas including transport development, logistics business and related talent and technology.
They will also attend an economic and trade co-operation forum as part of Cooperation Week and the opening ceremony of Ocean Park's Sichuan Week 2018 tomorrow.
Mrs Lam said the recent commissioning of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link Hong Kong Section and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, as well as the upcoming opening of the new land-based Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point, will strengthen Hong Kong's participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and its future overall advancement.
Noting that Sichuan is constructing a new airport and developing infrastructure for a sea-land channel, the Chief Executive hopes both places would leverage on each other's geographical advantages to explore further co-operation including airport management, air transport and logistics, nurture of talent and e-commerce.