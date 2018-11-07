Condolence point for Louis Cha set

The Heritage Museum will set up a condolence point outside its Jin Yong Gallery from November 12 to 30 for members of the public to sign a condolence book and pay tribute to Prof Louis Cha.

Prof Cha, the renowned writer and veteran journalist, passed away on October 30.

The condolence point will be open from November 13 to 30 during the museum's opening hours, except for the first day on November 12 when it will be open from 4pm to 6pm.

The museum is open from 10am to 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays to Fridays, and from 10am to 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed on Tuesdays.

To keep access to the museum clear, people are requested not to bring flowers, flower baskets or wreaths.