Elderly tech expo to be held

The Gerontech & Innovation Expo & Summit 2018 will be held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre from November 22 to 25.

The event is co-hosted by the Government and the Council of Social Service and co-organised by the Science & Technology Parks Corporation.

It will showcase new technology products and foster Hong Kong’s development of innovative technology to enhance the quality of life for elderly people and the disabled.

Around 380 inventions and products from about 130 local and international exhibitors will be on display.

The summit will feature a keynote session and three plenary sessions on November 22 and 24.

