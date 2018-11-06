HK a unique gateway for the country

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today highlighted Hong Kong's unique role as a gateway for the country's imports and exports at a seminar in Shanghai.

The seminar on "Hong Kong's Experiences for International Trade - New Horizon·New Technology·New Model" was jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Mr Yau spoke of the three historic moments which made Hong Kong a gateway for the country's imports and exports, including the city’s role in the country's reforms and opening up and its accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.

He also pointed out that the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development have made Hong Kong the best gateway and platform for Mainland companies to go global.

The seminar was one of the major events organised by the HKSARG at the first China International Import Expo held at Shanghai’s National Exhibition & Convention Center.

More than 460 people attended the seminar, including representatives from Mainland provincial and municipal governments and enterprises in various industries.